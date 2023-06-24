Edelman, Amaya lead Red Bulls over Atlanta United 4-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Edelman had a goal and an assist in the first half, Frankie Amaya scored his first two goals of the season in the second half and the New York Red Bulls breezed to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United. Edelman gave the Red Bulls (5-6-8) the lead for good when he took a pass from Cameron Harper in the 32nd minute and scored his first goal of the season. Edelman and Tom Barlow notched assists on Cristian Cásseres Jr.’s first goal, giving New York a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute. Amaya used a pass from Ronald Donkor in the 78th minute to score his first of the season. Amaya’s second goal came in the 90th minute with an assist from Omir Fernandez.

