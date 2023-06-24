Glad’s late goal helps Real Salt Lake tie Minnesota United 2-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Defender Justen Glad scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake rallied to tie Minnesota United 2-2. Real Salt Lake (7-7-6) grabbed a point on the road after being shut out until the 79th minute. Real Salt Lake improves to 5-2-6 in its last 13 matches after previously losing five of six. Real Salt Lake is 2-0-4 all-time at home against Minnesota United. Minnesota United (5-7-6) opened the season with three straight victories on the road but has since gone 1-6-1 away from home.

