Guerrero Jr. and Jansen each hit 2-run HRs as the Blue Jays beat the Athletics 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen each hit two-run homers, José Berríos pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3. After winning Friday to snap an eight-game losing streak, the Athletics lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Oakland owns the worst record in the majors at 20-59. Guerrero connected north of the border for the second time in two days after going 32 games at home this season without clearing the fence. He reached base four times and drove in three runs.

