Lyles ends his 15-game winless streak, lowly Royals beat MLB-best Rays 9-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Lyles ended an 11-game losing streak and the lowly Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Saturday for their second win in three days against the team with the MLB’s best record. Lyles allowed four runs and eight hits over six innings. It was his first victory since his final start last year on Sept. 30 while playing for the Baltimore Orioles. The 15-game stretch marked the longest winless streak to begin a season in American or National League history, according to ESPN. Tampa Bay is 5-7 over its last 12 games including two losses to Oakland, which has the worst record in the MLB.

