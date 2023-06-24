Marinaccio, Holmes escape trouble, Yankees beat Rangers 1-0 on McKinney homer
By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup with two on in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 after Aaron Judge said he isn’t close to returning from an injured right toe. Billy McKinney hit his fourth homer since he was brought up two weeks ago to replace Judge, who said before the game he has a torn ligament in his toe that causes pain. McKinney hit a fourth-inning drive off Jon Gray. Luis Severino allowed five hits in six innings.