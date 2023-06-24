Marinaccio, Holmes escape trouble, Yankees beat Rangers 1-0 on McKinney homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup with two on in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 after Aaron Judge said he isn’t close to returning from an injured right toe. Billy McKinney hit his fourth homer since he was brought up two weeks ago to replace Judge, who said before the game he has a torn ligament in his toe that causes pain. McKinney hit a fourth-inning drive off Jon Gray. Luis Severino allowed five hits in six innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.