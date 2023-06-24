Matos hits first career HR to lift Giants past Diamondbacks 7-6 for 12th win in 13 games
MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead two-run drive in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 for their 12th win in 13 games. Joc Pederson and Blake Sabol added two hits each as San Francisco won its second straight against Arizona to pull 1½ games back in the NL West. Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games with a three hits and three RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte added his 13th home run and two RBIs. Arizona is the only team in the majors to avoid getting shut out this season.