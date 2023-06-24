Rookie Tanner Bibee strikes out seven as the Guardians rally to beat the Brewers 4-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor and David Fry had RBI singles in a two-run sixth inning, rookie Tanner Bibee struck out seven, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. Cleveland trailed 2-1 after five, and tied the game on Naylor’s single off Hoby Milner that scored Amed Rosario. Fry delivered the go-ahead run with a two-out hit to left off Elvis Peguero that scored José Ramírez. Bibee worked six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, in his 11th start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on April 26. Emmanuel Clase earned his MLB-high 23rd save as four Guardians pitchers combined on the four-hitter. Christian Yelich scored both runs for Milwaukee, which had won four straight over Cleveland.

