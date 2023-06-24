Scherzer strikes out 8 and Marte homers in Mets’ 4-2 win over Phillies
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out eight over six innings and Starling Marte homered to help the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. David Robertson earned a five-out save. It was his 11th save of the season. Nick Castellanos went 3 for 3 with a walk and homered for the Phillies. The Mets went ahead for good on Pete Alonso’s RBI forceout and Tommy Pham’s RBI single in the sixth that made it 4-2.