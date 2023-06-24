Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal gives the US 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored in the 88th minute and the No. 13 United States gained a 1-1 draw against 63rd-ranked Jamaica to avoid what would have been the Americans’ first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener. Damion Lowe put the Reggae Boyz ahead with a 13th-minute goal. The defending champion U.S. came back when Jesús Ferreira’s cross hit off defender Dexter Lembikisa to Vazquez, who scored with a right-foot shot from 7 yards for his second international goal. Lowe got his third goal in 53 international appearances, beating goalkeeper Matt Turner with a header from 8 yards.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.