American teen Ashlyn Krueger goes on the attack to earn 1st WTA title at Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — American teenager Ashlyn Krueger has rallied to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria and win the Veneto Open for her first WTA title. The 19-year-old Krueger won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 over the more experienced German. The 35-year-old Maria seemed on the brink of victory when she moved into a 5-2 lead in the deciding set. But Krueger started playing a more aggressive tennis and won five straight games. She sealed the match with an ace.

