Bader’s 2-run double in the eighth sends the Yankees past the Rangers 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees overcame Gerrit Cole’s shortest start of the season and rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. The Yankees won for the third time in 30 games when trailing after seven innings after entering the eighth with one hit since the second inning. Rookie Anthony Volpe sparked the comeback with a double off John King and Jose Trevino followed with an infield single before Bader gave the Yankees the lead. Ron Marinaccio got the win in relief and Michael King pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.