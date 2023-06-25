Brewers’ Miller beats his former team with an RBI double in the 10th in 5-4 win over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Owen Miller hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning against his former team and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-4. Miller’s one-out double against Trevor Stephan hit high off the left-field wall and scored automatic runner Joey Wiemer from second base. Miller, acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland in December for cach, dived headfirst into second base and pointed to the Brewers’ dugout in celebration. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for the Brewers. Elvis Peguero recorded his first save, striking out José Ramírez and Josh Naylor before hitting Andrés Giménez with a pitch. But he retired Myles Straw on a foul popup to end it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.