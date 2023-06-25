Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series

LONDON (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 7-5 to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium. The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman left the game with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead. The Cubs (37-39) won 9-1 in the first game but had their winning streak halted at four games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.