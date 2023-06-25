Chelsea’s Koulibaly is the latest soccer star to head to Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest soccer star to head to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal from Chelsea on a three-year contract. The Senegal international has followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante by opting to play in the lucrative Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old center back only spent a year at Chelsea after signing from Napoli last summer on a four-year contract. Financial details of the Saudi deal were not revealed. Al-Hilal is Saudi’s most successful team. It also recently signed Portugal international Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.