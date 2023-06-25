Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping captain Jordan Staal around. Staal signed a four-year contract that’s worth $11.6 million. The deal carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.9 million. That’s a bargain price for a player widely considered one of the best defensive players in the NHL. Staal is now under contract through the 2026-27 season. The soon-to-be 35-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario, won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and has been Carolina’s captain since 2019.

