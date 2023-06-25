Keegan Bradley wins Travelers Championship, breaks tournament record by 1 shot

CROMWELL, Conn (AP) — Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead in front of adoring New England fans that he broke the tournament record at the Travelers Championship despite a shaky closing stretch. Bradley closed with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory. He finished at 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009. The 37-year-old Vermont native won on the PGA Tour for the sixth time. Zac Blair closed with a 62 and finished in a tie for second with Brian Harman, who shot 64. It was Blair’s best finish on the PGA Tour.

