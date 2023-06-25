Kvitová beats Vekić to win Berlin Open and show she’s ready for Wimbledon

BERLIN (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has shown she’s ready to try for a third title by beating Donna Vekić 6-2, 7-6 (6) to win the Berlin Open for her 31st career victory. Kvitová saved three of the four break points she faced and converted four of her five opportunities as she won the match in 1 hour, 41 minutes. The 33-year-old Kvitová wrapped up the first set in 33 minutes. The second wasn’t as straightforward.

