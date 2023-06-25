Olson’s go-ahead homer helps Braves earn another wild 7-6 victory over the Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth and the Atlanta Braves held on for another wild 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves, who snapped the Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years with a 7-6 win on Saturday, have won 17 of their last 20. The Reds had runners on first and third in the ninth when Raisel Iglesias got Kevin Newman to roll into a game-ending double play for his 11th save. Charlie Morton (7-6) earned the victory. Matt McLain went 4 for 5 with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs for Cincinnati.

