Robert slugs 2 home runs to power the White Sox to a 4-1 win over Red Sox
By SARAH TROTTO
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. had two home runs among his three hits to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Andrew Benintendi added two hits and Robert homered for the second straight game, raising his season total to 21 as the White Sox won their first series in four attempts. Chicago had lost nine of its last 13 games. Chicago’s Jesse Scholtens (1-2) threw four scoreless innings to earn the win. Keynan Middleton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save. Adam Duvall had two doubles for the Red Sox, who had won seven of 10.