Rookie Eury Pérez works 6 dominant innings to lead Marlins past Pirates 2-0

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Eury Pérez scattered four hits and struck out nine in six dominant innings to lead the Miami Marlins to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jonathan Davis homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Yuli Gurriel drove in the game’s second run for the Marlins, who improved to 11 games over .500 at 45-34. Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1 for 4, and his major league-leading batting average slipped to .399. Andrew McCutchen had two hits for the Pirates, who have lost 12 of 13.

