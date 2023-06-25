Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Royce Lewis and Willi Castro lead Twins to 6-3 comeback win over Tigers

KTVZ
By
Published 12:50 PM

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Royce Lewis scored the tying run in the eighth inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 and win the three-game series. Minnesota trailed 3-2 going into the eighth, but Lewis walked with two outs, advanced to second on Ryan Jeffers’ pinch-hit single and scored when third baseman Nick Maton threw away Willi Castro’s grounder. Lewis led off the 10th with a single off Tigers reliever Brendan White that bounced off Maton’s glove, allowing Correa to score the go-ahead run. Twins reliever Griffin Jax got the win.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content