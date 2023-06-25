Royce Lewis and Willi Castro lead Twins to 6-3 comeback win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Royce Lewis scored the tying run in the eighth inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 and win the three-game series. Minnesota trailed 3-2 going into the eighth, but Lewis walked with two outs, advanced to second on Ryan Jeffers’ pinch-hit single and scored when third baseman Nick Maton threw away Willi Castro’s grounder. Lewis led off the 10th with a single off Tigers reliever Brendan White that bounced off Maton’s glove, allowing Correa to score the go-ahead run. Twins reliever Griffin Jax got the win.

