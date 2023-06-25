Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova has eased into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova. Sara Errani claimed her first tour-level grass-court victory since Wimbledon 2016 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska. Ninth-seeded Anna Blinkova rallied to beat home favorite Sabine Lisicki 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, and Russian player Evgeniya Rodina beat American Katie Volynets 6-0, 6-4.

