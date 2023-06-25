Siri homers as MLB-leading Rays salvage spilt of 4-game series with 3-1 win over Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Siri homered, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh inning, and the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 3-1 to split a four-game series with the lowly Royals. The Rays (54-27) are 6-7 over their last 13 games that includes a four-game split with Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors. Kansas City dropped to 22-56. The game was delayed approximately 15 minutes in the fifth inning when plate umpire and crew chief Mark Wegner took a hard foul tip by Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena off the mask. After being checked out behind the plate, Wegner walked off the field with a Rays’ trainer.

