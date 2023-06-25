Springer hits 55th career leadoff homer as Blue Jays rout Athletics 12-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer moved into second place on baseball’s career list with his 55th career leadoff home run, Yusei Kikuchi pitched a season-high seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 12-1. Tony Kemp hit a solo home run, his third, but Oakland lost for the 10th time in 11 games following a seven-game winning streak. The Athletics are 40 games below .500 at 20-60. Springer’s game-opening drive broke a tie with Alfonso Soriano and gave the 2017 World Series MVP sole possession of second place on baseball’s all-time list. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson leads with 81 career leadoff home runs.

