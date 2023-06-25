Thriston Lawrence wins in Munich for 4th European tour title

MUNICH (AP) — Thriston Lawrence has overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by one stroke for his fourth European tour title. Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but the South African’s 3-under 69 was enough to win on 13 under overall as Luiten finished 2 over for the round. Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half. Potential Ryder Cup candidate Adrian Meronk was one of four players tied for third on 11 under.

