Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1. The Rockies entered the series mired in a season-worst eight-game losing streak, but took two of three from the Angels, who had a 32-12 scoring advantage. Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games after winning 10 of its previous 13 games. Gomber (5-7) gave up five hits, a walk and two runs, with three strikeouts, through five innings. Angels starter Tyler Anderson (4-2) took the loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.