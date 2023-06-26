Skip to Content
AP National Sports

AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury

KTVZ
By
Published 2:59 AM

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels. Texas leads the major leagues with 458 runs scored. That’s nearly six per game. The Rangers also have baseball’s top run differential. The second-place Astros are scuffling at the moment. They’ve dropped seven of 10.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content