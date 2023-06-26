AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury

It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels. Texas leads the major leagues with 458 runs scored. That’s nearly six per game. The Rangers also have baseball’s top run differential. The second-place Astros are scuffling at the moment. They’ve dropped seven of 10.

