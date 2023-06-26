Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is planning to transfer for his final season. Quinerly announced his plans to leave the Crimson Tide on social media after initially opting to return instead of following teammates Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako into the NBA draft. Quinerly called it “a bittersweet moment.” It’s another significant loss for Alabama after Miller and Clowney were first-round draft picks following their freshman seasons. Bediako went undrafted. Quinerly played three seasons at Alabama after sitting out a year following a transfer from Villanova. Alabama lost to San Diego State in the third round of the NCAA Tournament to end a turmoil-filled season.

