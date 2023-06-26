Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon. Swiatek stays atop the WTA

Carlos Alcaraz has replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. That change means the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon. Play begins at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on July 3. The 32 seeds in each of the men’s and women’s singles brackets will be announced Wednesday. The draw is Friday. Alcaraz is coming off the first grass-court title of his career. Djokovic, who picked up his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month, chose not to play any tune-up tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon and slid down one place. Iga Swiatek remains at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

