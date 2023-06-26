Australia dismisses England before lunch to take lead in women’s Ashes series

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England’s five remaining wickets fell on the final morning of the one-off women’s Ashes test and Australia seized the advantage in the multi-format series with an 89-run victory. England resumed its second innings on 116-5 in pursuit of a winning target of 268 on the last day at Trent Bridge. England collapsed to 178 all out despite 54 from Danni Wyatt. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner’s 8-66 in 20 overs saw her walk away with a 12-wicket haul as Australia collected four points ahead of the one-day internationals and Twenty20 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.