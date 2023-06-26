Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins, putting the veteran forward in line to play with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft once again. The Blackhawks sent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and forward Nick Foligno, creating some valuable salary-cap space for the Bruins heading into free agency. The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. He also had five goals and three assists in seven playoff games. The Bruins set NHL records for most wins and points in a regular season, but they were upset by Florida in the first round of the playoffs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.