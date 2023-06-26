Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins, putting the veteran forward in line to play with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft once again. The Blackhawks sent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and forward Nick Foligno, creating some valuable salary-cap space for the Bruins heading into free agency. The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. He also had five goals and three assists in seven playoff games. The Bruins set NHL records for most wins and points in a regular season, but they were upset by Florida in the first round of the playoffs.