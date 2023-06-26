Craig Brown, Scotland’s longest serving national team coach, dies at 82

ABERDEEN, Scotland (AP) — Former Scotland coach Craig Brown has died. He was 82. Brown’s death was announced by Aberdeen. He was a former manager, director and club ambassador for the club. Aberdeen described Brown as a “dear friend” and said he would be “sorely missed.” Brown was the last coach to lead Scotland to a World Cup in 1998. He was in charge of the national team from 1993-2001. He also led the team to the European Championship in 1996. Brown won the Scottish league title with Dundee as a player in 1962 but his career was cut short by injury.

