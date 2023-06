ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment in Canada. The team says Maharaj is receiving chemotherapy in Toronto and eventually will have surgery. The Ducks say the 59-year-old native of Trinidad anticipates returning to his job. The Ducks will hire an assistant goaltending coach in the meantime.

