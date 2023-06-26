FIFA signs gambling sponsor in New Zealand for Women’s World Cup
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has its first gambling sponsor for the Women’s World Cup. It announced a deal Monday with the New Zealand state monopoly betting agency TAB. FIFA says TAB will be promoted in the four New Zealand stadiums at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being co-hosted with Australia. The value of the sponsorship was not disclosed. The deal follows a gambling sponsorship for FIFA at the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar to promote a brand in Europe. Soccer bodies are increasingly making deals with the gambling sector even as their own rules bar players, referees and officials from betting on games.