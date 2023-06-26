Former Wisconsin WR Markus Allen won’t face charges if he meets terms of prosecution agreement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen won’t have to face charges in connection with his April 29 arrest as long as he meets the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement. Allen announced Friday he’s entering the transfer portal. Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne said Monday that “the case will not be issued” if Allen completes the terms of what Ozanne referred to as a “pre-charge referral.” Allen was one of 40 people arrested at an April 29 block party.

