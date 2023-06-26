Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have cleared significant salary cap space by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Collins had been mentioned in various trade speculation leading up to last week’s NBA draft before he finally was dealt, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6. The 25-year-old Collins scored in double figures in each of his six seasons in Atlanta.

