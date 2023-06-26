Ibanez and Rogers homer as the Tigers win 7-2 over Texas after two more pitchers get hurt
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jake Rogers homered for the Detroit Tigers, who overcame the early departures of their first two pitchers to beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-2. Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest were already hurt and out of the game before Ibañez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Rogers went deep with two outs in the sixth to chase Rangers starter Andrew Heaney. Six Tigers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, the most against Texas this season.