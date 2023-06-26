Institutional racism and sexism infects English cricket, an independent report finds

An independent commission has found that institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination continue to infect English cricket. A long-awaited report into the state of the sport was published by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket. Among its findings, racism is “entrenched” in the English game, women are treated as “second-class citizens,” and cricket is a rare option in state schools. The commission makes 44 recommendations to “tackle discrimination, remove barriers and reform the game to make cricket more inclusive.” England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson has issued a public apology and described the report as a “wake up call.” The report calls for “decisive action.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.