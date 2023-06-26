Italy coach explains why she left longtime captain Sara Gama off Women’s World Cup team

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Milena Bertolini says longtime captain Sara Gama was left off the squad for the Women’s World Cup purely “for technical-tactical and physical” reasons. Gama was a surprising omission when Bertolini announced a preliminary 32-woman team for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Bertolini says she didn’t make the choice “lightheartedly.” She adds that “our movement is really growing and there are a lot of young players who are improving.” The 34-year-old Gama is a center back who has made 126 appearances for Italy and helped the national team to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

