Jumbo-Visma unveils Tour de France squad focused on helping Vingegaard retain his title

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world as he bids to retain his title. Team Jumbo-Visma’s selection of riders for cycling’s biggest race was unveiled Monday. It provides a well-balanced roster of experience and huge talent that will offer Vingegaard close protection on the flat and crucial assistance in the mountains. Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Wilco Kelderman are among the riders supporting Vingegaard. The Tour starts Saturday at the Spanish city of Bilbao.

