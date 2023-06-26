Kingston Heath to get next Presidents Cup in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Presidents Cup is headed Down Under for the fourth time, but to a different course. The PGA Tour says the 2028 matches will be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club. It’s one of the more popular courses on the fabled sand belt in Melbourne. Tiger Woods won the Australian Masters at Kingston Heath in 2009. That event attracted some 25,000 spectators. The Presidents Cup previously went to Royal Melbourne in 1998, 2011 and 2019. Woods was the playing captain in the 2019 matches. The International team has only won the Presidents Cup once. That was in 1998 in Australia.

