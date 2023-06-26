LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009, beating Florida 18-4 one day after 20-run loss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals. LSU staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from a 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship. That’s second to Southern California’s 12. The Tigers wiped out an early 2-0 deficit with a six-run second inning against Jac Caglianone and Cade Fisher.

