Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins reinstated Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the active roster on Monday after the center fielder spent the past month on the injured list with a right toe turf injury, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat. Rogers told the Miami Herald that he “felt and heard a pop” when he was warming up in the bullpen before a Jun 10 rehab start, but he doesn’t feel he will need surgery for the injury.

