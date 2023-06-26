Skip to Content
Nashville, Bristol working to give NASCAR a historic racing option in Music City

By TERESA M. WALKER
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music City on the NASCAR schedule means texts fly to see who’s spending an extra day or two to enjoy all the town has to offer. Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway are busy working to land a NASCAR race for one of the oldest tracks in the country: Historic Fairgrounds Track in sight of downtown. The half-mile track beloved by drivers for decades would give NASCAR a chance to spice up its schedule. That’s even as the Nashville Superspeedway capped its biggest weekend yet with its third Cup race. The Fairgrounds venue needs millions in upgrades.

