Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have called up another of their top prospects. They selected the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk. Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking in Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday. They’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.