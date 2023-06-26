Skip to Content
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

KTVZ
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have called up another of their top prospects. They selected the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk. Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking in Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday. They’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season.

