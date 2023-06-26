Ozuna, Acuña hit homers to back Strider’s 10 strikeouts as Braves top Twins 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota 4-1 in the Twins’ first visit to Atlanta in seven years. Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run homer in a three-run seventh. In the matchup of first-place teams in the NL East and AL Central, the Braves won for the 11th time in 12 games. Minnesota played its first game at Truist Park, which opened in 2017, a year after the Twins visited Turner Field. Strider won his fifth consecutive decision,

