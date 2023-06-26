Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi announced that he was joining Inter Miami in a move that stunned the soccer world and will bring the sport’s biggest face to the United States and Miami, where enthusiasm for the sport has been growing over the years. He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut at a July 21 home game against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, and the building anticipation has been evident in a boost in ticket sales to Inter Miami’s games.

