Timberwolves, Naz Reid beat free agency by agreeing to 3-year, $42 million deal
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept center Naz Reid off the market by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons. The deal was confirmed on Monday morning by Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following a breakout year on both ends of the court. The Timberwolves have already made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid’s upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.