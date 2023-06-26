Timberwolves, Naz Reid beat free agency by agreeing to 3-year, $42 million deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept center Naz Reid off the market by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons. The deal was confirmed on Monday morning by Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following a breakout year on both ends of the court. The Timberwolves have already made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid’s upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.