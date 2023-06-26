Toronto FC fires coach Bob Bradley and names Terry Dunfield interim

TORONTO (AP) — Struggling Toronto FC has fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the Major League Soccer team’s head coach and sporting director. Assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber also was fired Monday. Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, has been named interim head coach. He had been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy. Toronto is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 3-7-10. Bradley, whose son is captain Michael Bradley, took charge of the club in November 2021. His record was 14-26-19.

