Trout, Ohtani give Angels 2-1 walk-off win over White Sox
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1. Trout slid home head-first on the bad throw by Aaron Bummer, helping the Angels get a critical seven-game homestand off to a successful start. Carlos Estéves (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the win. Luis Robert Jr. homered for the third straight game for the White Sox.