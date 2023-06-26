Trout, Ohtani give Angels 2-1 walk-off win over White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1. Trout slid home head-first on the bad throw by Aaron Bummer, helping the Angels get a critical seven-game homestand off to a successful start. Carlos Estéves (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the win. Luis Robert Jr. homered for the third straight game for the White Sox.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.